Raul Labrador Plans to be Next Idaho Governor
He seems confident. Raul Labrador is the fourth major Republican to announce he wants to be Idaho’s next Governor.
He joined us today on Top Story. Labrador served in the Idaho House of Representatives followed by the U.S. House of Representatives. He’s now in his fourth term on Capitol Hill. A change of jobs would allow him to commute to work from his home outside of Boise. One poll shows him in the lead among not only Republicans but as well all voters. He shares other polling gives him an even stronger edge. You can hear our conversation below.