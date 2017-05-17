Raul Labrador Plans to End Illegal Immigration

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) (3rd L) talks to, clockwise from lower left, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), and Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) prior to a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee March 19, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "The Release of Criminal Detainees by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): Policy or Politics?" (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Obama Administration ignored immigration laws for political purposes.

He also weighed in on the latest controversy surrounding President Trump.

New voters are often Democrats.  Even those who arrive illegally.  Enforcing existing immigration law is a good start when it comes to cleaning out gang activity and sanctuary cities.

Idaho U.S. Representative Raul Labrador is a co-sponsor of legislation aimed at enforcing current law.  He joined us on Top Story.  He also weighed in on the latest controversy surrounding President Trump.   You can hear our conversation below:

