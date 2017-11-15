Raul Labrador Questions Jeff Sessions

Civil Asset Forfeiture is a government program designed to combat illegal drug activity and organized crime.

Representative Raul Labrador wants some controls to protect the innocent

The idea is to seize money and property from criminals and direct it back to law enforcers tasked with arrests and investigating. In some parts of the country, it has been abused. Innocent people with large sums of money have had cash and property taken.

Getting it back isn’t easily done. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions supports the program. Representative Raul Labrador wants some controls to protect the innocent.