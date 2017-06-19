Raul Labrador: The Political Gamble

By walking away from a safe seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and a prominent role in Washington he shows guts. This morning the Publisher of Idaho Weekly Briefing joined us on Top Story on KLIX. Randy Stapilus makes it clear running statewide for Governor isn’t a sure thing for Representative Labrador, although. At least one early poll gave him the lead in a 4-way race. With Russ Fulcher now shifting his effort and running for Labrador’s soon to be vacated seat the Representative may pick up much of Fulcher’s support for Governor. The thing is, the one poll cited showed Fulcher polling in the single digits for Governor among Republicans. It could widen Labrador’s lead but not by much. You can hear our discussion below with Randy.