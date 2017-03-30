Raul Labrador Versus DNC Spokeswoman Mika Brzezinski

Is government your mommy and daddy?

Congressman Raul Labrador could probably wrestle a bear after a tussle with DNC spokeswoman Mika Brzezinski.

Liberals and fellow travelers in mainstream media believe government should be pushing you around.  Especially if you own a business.  Where in our state and federal constitutions is family leave a God-given right?  Why do we refer to government programs as entitlements when my own parents told me there was no such thing as a free lunch?

The Berserker demanded to know why the Congressman was so cold-hearted (a small business owner might see him as a friend) when it came to paying people for staying home.  Let's drive a few more thousand businesses to ruin or overseas!

Filed Under: bill colley, DNC, Family Leave, idaho, Mika Brzezinski, Morning Joe, MSNBC, Raul Labrador, Republican
Categories: American History, Colley's Commentary, Elections, Idaho News, News, Political, Top Story
