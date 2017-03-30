Raul Labrador Versus DNC Spokeswoman Mika Brzezinski

Is government your mommy and daddy?

Congressman Raul Labrador could probably wrestle a bear after a tussle with DNC spokeswoman Mika Brzezinski.

Liberals and fellow travelers in mainstream media believe government should be pushing you around. Especially if you own a business. Where in our state and federal constitutions is family leave a God-given right? Why do we refer to government programs as entitlements when my own parents told me there was no such thing as a free lunch?

