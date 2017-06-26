Raymond Arroyo Visits Idaho
Raymond Arroyo is an author, TV presenter and devout Roman Catholic.
Arroyo came to Idaho and helped raise funds for Salt & Light Radio
After the death of EWTN founder Mother Angelica, the newsman has become the network’s most recognized face. Last week, Arroyo came to Idaho and helped raise funds for Salt & Light Radio, the voice of Roman Catholicism in the state.
Before dinner in Twin Falls, I had a few minutes to chat with the man. You can hear our conversation below: