RECALL: Bacteria Related Illness Prompts Pull Of Taco Bell Dip

More than 7,000 cases of a popular Taco Bell cheese dip have been recalled after the company that produces the sauce announced there was a risk to consumers.

Kraft Heinz , makers of the Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso dip, pulled the cases for fears of botulism contamination, a potentially deadly bacteria that results from a product being exposed to a lack of oxygen and improper temperatures.

The announcement was made Tuesday, July 24, on the FDA's Safety / Recalls webpage . Kraft Heinz has two headquarters, one in Chicago and one in Pittsburgh, and produces dairy products, snack foods, beverages and cheese.

