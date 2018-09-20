Recall Notice: More Than 132,000 Pounds of Ground Beef

More than 132,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled due to potential E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said on Wednesday.

At least one person died from the suspected outbreak, while 17 others were reported sick. The potentially contaminated products were shipped to retail stores across the country, the agency said.

The recalled beef is from Cargill Meat Solutions, a Colorado-based processing company. The 132,606 pounds of ground beef products was made from the chuck portion of the carcass that may be contaminated.

FSIS said the ground beef items were produced and packaged on June 21, 2018. Click to view the products list that are subject to recall. View the labels here . The products subject to recall have the number “EST. 86R” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The agency said people who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, but instead throw them away, even if they have been stored in freezers.

Most people infected with E. coli develop diarrhea, often bloody, and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing a stool sample.