Recent Bigfoot Sighting Witnessed By Two Campers North Of Boise

Bigfoot sightings in the state of Idaho are few and far between. I was able to find information recently about a sighting that happened just 14 weeks ago north of Boise.

Since 1972, there have been 86 reported sightings statewide, according to data on the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization website , or BFRO. The most sightings in Idaho have been reported in Bonner (16) and Valley (13) counties. There have been no documented sightings in Twin Falls County.

The most recent sighting took place 100 miles north of Boise, on November 21, 2018. Two campers witnessed a "gorilla-like" creature hiding behind a tree close to sunset near Tamarack Ski Resort . The resort is located 230 miles northwest of Twin Falls.

The witnesses further described what they saw as being over 7-feet-tall, with "glowing red eyes," "shaggy," and standing upright. The two campers were having dinner, and said the creature was seen just 30 feet from them. As it ran away after being seen, the witnesses said its arms "swung out," and that it, "moved very fast, with long strides."

Other recent Idaho sightings include two in the summer of 2017. Both sightings, again, took place in Valley County.