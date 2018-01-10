Recognize This Person? Twin Falls Police Would Like to Know

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls Police have shared surveillance video of a person they would like to identify. On their Facebook page, Twin Falls Police posted this video of an individual accessing a pickup that didn't belong to them early Sunday morning on January 7. Police would like to speak to the person regarding this incident. If you have any information about this incident that happened on Park Meadows Dr., call Twin Falls Police at (208) 735-4357.

