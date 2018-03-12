Recognizing Bad & Selfish Drivers in Twin Falls

First, there are two kinds of bad drivers.

One is the young guy who should shave and really can’t grow a full beard. He has a cigarette dangling from his mouth and is doing a version of low-riding with his nose high-in-the-air. He thinks the parking lot at Walmart is a through street and doesn’t want to be bothered by old women with walkers and young women pushing baby carriages.

The second bad driver was born when a Roosevelt was President. These people apparently didn’t have stop-signs when young because they pay no attention to instructions. One nearly rammed my car outside WinCo last week and gave me a dirty look when he ran the sign. Then he drove through the remaining stop-signs and went about his merry way. For now!