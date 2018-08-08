Record Heat For The Magic Valley Likely This Week

Spencer Platt, Getty Images

With temperatures expected to warm considerably by Friday, some decades old record heat will likely be eclipsed. Highs are expected to reach triple digits on Friday.

The current August 10 record for Twin Falls is 100 degrees, which was set in 1991 , according to statistics at intellicast.com . The average high for the month of August in Twin Falls is 87 degrees.

Record temperatures are likely to be set throughout the Magic Valley on Friday. Jerome's record temperature of 104 degrees ( 2000 ) could come close to being broken. Gooding's August 10 high of 103 degrees was also set in 1991 .

The hottest day on record in the state of Idaho happened on July 28, 1934, when Orofino reached 118 degrees.