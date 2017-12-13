Recovery Plans for Snake River Salmon, Steelhead Released

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have released recovery plans for federally protected Snake River chinook salmon and steelhead with the goal of making sure each species is self-sustaining in the wild. The plans released Tuesday by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries include spring and summer chinook, fall chinook and steelhead. Authorities listed the three runs as threatened in the 1990s. Strategies in the 366-page fall chinook plan include reintroducing them above Idaho Power's Hells Canyon Complex of hydroelectric dams. The 284-page recovery plan for spring and summer chinook and steelhead include protecting existing tributary habitat and restoring degraded habitat. Salmon and steelhead are important as both a commercial and sport fishery, and are also important to tribes in the region that hold treaty rights concerning salmon and steelhead.