Red Bull Releases New Video of Miles Daisher’s BASE Jump World Record (WATCH)

Many of us in Twin Falls witnessed many of Miles Daisher's jumps on June 21. In case you didn't, Red Bull has released a new video featuring Miles breaking the world record for most human-powered BASE jumps in one 24-hour period.

I remember how it began. I was on the edge of Snake River Canyon by the Perrine Bridge when Miles began his attempt.

The nifty thing about the Red Bull video and blog is that it showcases Miles career leading up to that day.

To give you an idea of what a feat this is, during that 24-hour period, Miles climbed over 30,000 feet, according to Red Bull . That is taller than Mount Everest. Wow.

No offense intended to others that have held this record, but for me, I am quite happy this honor has now returned to Twin Falls where it belongs.