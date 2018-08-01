Red Flag Warning for Eastern Parts of the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Red Flag Warning go into effect at noon today for the southeast parts of Twin Falls County and areas to the east, including Cassia County.

National Weather Service Pocatello

The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued the warning that will begin at noon and last until 9 p.m. as scattered thunderstorms are expected to move in. The warning expects that any fires that start will likely spread rapidly. Specific areas include Goose Creek, Raft River Valley. Red Flag Warnings have also been issued for south east Idaho.