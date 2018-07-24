Rejoice! Chick-fil-A Meal Kits Could Be Coming To Twin Falls

You are going to need to sit down for this if you love Chick-fil-A. Everyone knows that when you have a craving for Chick-fil-A on a Sunday you are out of luck and that craving will probably drive you crazy until Monday. That may all change soon as Chick-fil-A readies their Mealtime Kits .

These are food kits you buy in advance, take them home, and prepare them at your leisure. Even on a Sunday! Currently the meal kits are only available in Georgia but they are asking for input on where else they should sell them...like Twin Falls. The website also says it is for a limited time so if they do become available in Twin Falls you better buy a new deep chest freezer and fill it with as many boxed meals as you can.