Remains of Burley Man Recovered from Snake River

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Crews recovered the remains of a Burley man Monday afternoon who was swept away while fishing ahead of the weekend. Minidoka County Sheriff Eric Snarr said the man's body was recovered at about 4:26 p.m. within a mile of where he went missing on Friday. The 54-year old Burley man was swept away while fishing Friday night below Minidoka Dam. Cassia and Minidoka county sheriff's offices and Mini-Cassia Search and Rescue assisted on the search. The man was fishing with his wife when they both were swept away. People in the area were able to help his wife out of the water and she is doing OK. Jerome County crews also joined the effort bringing their boat that is better equipped for this search. Life flight was also called in to search the area Friday night