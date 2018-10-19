Remains Of WWII Soldier Home In Idaho; Saturday Service Planned

 

The remains of a World War II soldier that were misidentified and buried in Nebraska have arrived back in the soldier's home town in western Idaho.

Fred Ashley, a soldier in the United States Army who went missing in May of 1945 in the region formerly known as Czechoslovakia, will have his remains laid to rest in a ceremony Saturday in Emmett. Ashley's remains were incorrectly identified by military officials as being those of fellow soldier Richard Lane, a native of Nebraska, according a WXIA story.

Through the use of forensic science, the mistake was discovered in the summer of 2017, and preparations to return the remains to Idaho had been ongoing since.

 

