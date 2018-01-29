Remember Last Year, When it was Zero Degrees in Twin Falls?
With highs in Twin Falls rivaling spring weather today, it's hard to believe that we were at zero one year ago today.
If you think that the temps are a little off compared to what you're used to in Twin Falls, you'd be right. I checked last years recorded highs on Weather Underground and sure enough, the recorded low on 1/29/17 was right at zero.
It makes you wonder how long the heat wave will last. This is Idaho after all... If you don't like the weather, wait 10 minutes.