Repaving of Highway East of Declo To Begin

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX) The highway headed east out of Declo is set to be torn up and redone into a whole new roadway.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced reconstruction will begin on a nine mile stretch Monday, June 5, of State Highway 81. The construction zone will go from the Marsh Creek bridge to the Yale Road. ITD says the roadway has been littered with potholes and cracking recently. The repaving project will make the surface smoother for drivers and extend the life of the roadway.