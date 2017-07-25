Report: Head-on Crash Blocking US 93 in Jerome County

There are reports that there has been a head-on crash on US 93 in Jerome County in the vicinity of mile marker 58. There are also reports that the highway in that area is blocked at this time.

Here's an update for the Idaho State Police:

On Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash southbound on US93 at milepost 57, in Jerome County.

Brenda Naylor, 53, of Twin Falls, was southbound on US93 in a 2017 Subaru Outback. David Meyers, 82, of Sun Valley, was northbound on US93 in a 2010 GMC Acadia. Frances Meyers, 83, of Sun Valley, was a passenger in his vehicle. The Subaru and the GMC collided. The GMC went off the right shoulder. The Subaru came to rest in the lane of travel.

All occupants were wearing their seatbelts. David Meyers was transported to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello by air ambulance. Both Frances Meyers and Naylor were transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls by ground ambulance. The lanes were blocked for approximately two hours and fifteen minutes while crews worked to clear the scene.