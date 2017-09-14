Report: N. Korea Launches Second Missile Over Japan

North Korea launched another missile on Thursday over Japan, the second to fly over the country in less than a month and the first since the United Nations imposed new sanctions on the rogue state.

The missile landed about 1,240 miles off the Cape of Hokkaido, and caused Japanese officials to warn its citizens to take shelter, according to a report from CNN.

Earlier, North Korea threatened to “sink” Japan and bring “darkness and ash” to the U.S.

In August, North Korea fired a missile over Japan in what Tokyo called an "unprecedented threat" to the country, the BBC reported.

As of Thursday evening, the U.S. and its allies were monitoring the situation.