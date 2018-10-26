Republican Brad Little on KLIX

I’m not a gambler but I’d put money on Brad Little.

The Republican candidate for Governor in Idaho has been headlining a 44-county bus tour. The bus pulled into Twin Falls today and Little paid a visit at Newsradio 1310 KLIX.

Currently serving as Lt. Governor, Little’s fellow Republicans on the bus tell us he has been very attentive to concerns of voters wherever the bus stops.

The man comes across as very humble but is considered an intellectual heavyweight by the people he has served with in his political career. You can hear our conversation by clicking here or on the YouTube video.