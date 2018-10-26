Republican Janice McGeachin on KLIX

The Idaho Republican bus tour is visiting all 44 counties.

First stop today was the studio of Newsradio 1310 KLIX. Our very first guest off the tour bus was Janice McGeachin. The candidate for Lt. Governor spoke of some of the stark differences between the Republicans and Democrats at the top of the tickets.

McGeachin is a businesswoman, former legislator and a strong backer of the Second Amendment. You can listen by clicking on the YouTube video or at this link .