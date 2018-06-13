BURLEY, Idaho – Not sure what your property taxes are this year? The Idaho State Tax Commission has something that can help – if, that is, you live in Cassia, Gooding or Minidoka counties.

The three Magic Valley counties are among 17 in all that have partnered with the Tax Commission to make the tax estimator for their residents.

Taxpayers can use the calculator, found on the Tax Commission’s website, to estimate their 2018 property taxes. The Tax Commission explains,