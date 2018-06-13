Residents in 3 Magic Valley Counties Can Estimate Their Property Taxes Online
BURLEY, Idaho – Not sure what your property taxes are this year? The Idaho State Tax Commission has something that can help – if, that is, you live in Cassia, Gooding or Minidoka counties.
The three Magic Valley counties are among 17 in all that have partnered with the Tax Commission to make the tax estimator for their residents.
Taxpayers can use the calculator, found on the Tax Commission’s website, to estimate their 2018 property taxes. The Tax Commission explains,
The estimate may not include new voter-approved taxing district levies. It also doesn’t include fees (e.g. solid waste, forest protection) that may be billed on tax notices. Cities, counties, and other taxing districts will determine actual tax amounts after setting their budgets in late summer.