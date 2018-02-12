Restaurant Raises Funds for Local Scout Troop

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A Twin Falls restaurant and local Scout Troop are teaming for a fundraiser on Tuesday.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd, will donate 20 percent of the day’s net proceeds from the restaurant and bakery to Scout Troop 67.

The “Dine to Donate” fundraiser will go from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and during that time members of Troop 67 will serve as hosts at the restaurant.

Those affiliated with the Troop who will benefit from the fundraiser include local Cub, Boy, Eagle and Venture Scouts.