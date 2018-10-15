Restaurateur And TV Host Guy Fieri Filming Show Near Twin Falls

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

A television host known for traveling the country and showcasing some of the best restaurants in the US is stopping in southern Idaho to film an episode.

Food Network host Guy Fieri is shooting an episode of his popular program, " Diner's, Drive-Ins and Dives ," at The Wrangler burger restaurant, in Fairfield. Information about the filming was shared at the Southern Idaho Tourism Facebook page on Sunday, October 14.

Other popular network shows hosted by Fieri include "Guy's Big Bite," "Guy's Grocery Games," and "Triple D." Fairfield is located 70 miles northwest of Twin Falls, on Hwy 20 and Soldier Road.