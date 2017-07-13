TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Craters of the Moon National Monument is no longer under review by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. In an announcement today, the secretary will recommend to President Donald Trump that no changes be made to Idaho's monument. The decision comes after public comment and discussion with area stakeholders. On Craters of the Moon Zinke said:

“As a former geologist, I realize Craters of the Moon is a living timeline of the geologic history of our land on the Great Rift. Whether it’s hiking up the alien-like lava flows along the Spatter Cones, or just driving through the scenic loop, there’s a lot to see and learn at this historic location.”

In the statement release by the Interior Department, Zinke said when the review process began there was an understanding that not all monuments are the same and some may not need to be changed. Zinke also announced he will recommend no change to the Hanford Reach National Monument in Washington State.