‘RevUp Blaine’ Planned Today in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Idaho – If you’re looking to purchase an electric vehicle, you may be interested in this upcoming event.

Upcoming – as in this evening.

RevUp Blaine, the Sun Valley Institute’s newest clean energy initiative for Blaine County residents and businesses, will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Limelight Hotel, 145-155 S. Main St, Ketchum.

It’ll provide an opportunity for participants to purchase EVs at a deep discount, according to Idaho Power Co., which will be on hand to talk about EV charging and other related topics.

Two EVs – a Nissan Leaf and Chevy Volt – will be on display.