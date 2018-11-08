Reward Being Offered for Missing Oakley Man

(KMVT/KSVT) - Officials are now offering a reward for more information on the whereabouts of a missing Oakley man.

Richard "Bub" Poulton has been missing since Saturday, Oct. 20, according to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office.

His vehicle was found abandoned the next day and his whereabouts are unknown. Search efforts have been unsuccessful in finding him so far.

The sheriff's office said Poulton does suffer from a mental health condition and could be disoriented on where he is.

The family is offering a $4,000 reward and Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information that can lead to finding Poulton.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 208-878-2900.