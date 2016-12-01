Reward Offered for Information about Death of Grizzly Bear

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Idaho Department of Fish and Game are searching for the individual or persons responsible for the death of a grizzly bear in Fremont County.

Rewards are being offered for information about the death of this grizzly bear found in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. (Photo courtesy of Idaho Department of Fish and Game)

Rewards are being offered for information that leads to the agencies issuing a citation or warrant for the alleged suspect or suspects. Idaho Citizens Against Poaching is offering a $1,000 reward, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $5,000 reward.

The grizzly bear was likely killed on Oct. 21 or thereabouts, according to Fish and Game, near the Coyote Meadows Road on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. The grizzly bear is still listed as a threatened species in Idaho and is federally protected under the Endangered Species Act.