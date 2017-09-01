Rexburg Man Wins $200,000 From Powerball Ticket Bought in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – A Rexburg man won big in the Powerball jackpot with a ticket he bought in the Magic Valley.

Zane Powell bought the winning ticket, which earned him $200,000, from Valley Country Store in Jerome. It was a prize that almost went unclaimed.

“I don’t play very often,” he said. “I had all these tickets lying in a pile and was going to throw them away, but then thought maybe I ought to check them.”

The lucky man had another winning ticket worth $16.

Powell is the 199th player to win at least $200,000 from the Idaho Lottery, and the 68th person to win this amount or more on Powerball in Idaho.