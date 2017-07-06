UPDATE: The city of Richfield lifted its boil order on Friday.

"Once the pressure drops below 20 psi, we have to issue a boil alert," said Clerk LuAnn Swainston, noting that water tests came back normal.

The order was issued Thursday morning after a power outage late Wednesday night caused low pressure at a pump.

Original story

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KLIX) – A boil water order has been issued for the city of Richfield.

Residents are asked to boil water until further notice.

The order was implemented due to low pressure at one of the wells, said Lacey Loughmiller, who was filling in as clerk on Thursday afternoon.

“We’re hoping it won’t be long, but it’ll be in effect until further notice,” she told News Radio 1310. Whether you use the water for bathing, brushing your teeth, food preparation, whatever, she said, make sure you boil it first.

A power outage occurred late Wednesday night that affected one of the wells, she said, causing the current problem.