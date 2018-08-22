Richfield Lifts Boil Order

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KLIX) – The city of Richfield says the boil order that was issued on Monday has been cancelled.

Water sample tests have come back negative, City Clerk LuAnn Swainston said on Wednesday. Residents do not have to boil water any longer.

The boil order was put into effect about 10 a.m. Monday, and was due to an electrical failure at the well that caused water pressure to drop.

“When the pressure dropped below 20 psi, the Department of Environmental Quality advised us to put out a boil order notice,” she told News Radio 1310 on Monday .