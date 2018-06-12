The landscape of Idaho changes constantly with the seasons. And right now at Ritter Island there is a scene that we have never been able to see before.

There is usually a waterfall to the left of the power plant (is that what the building is?) and currently it is just a tiny trickle, but that waterfall has left a beautiful mark in the canyon. We went kayaking over the weekend and the kids went off to adventure and came back so excited at this crystal clear hidden pond they had found.

As you can see in the pictures it truly is an amazing site. Rocks along the small hike to the pond have a purple hue and there are crawdad and snakes along the way. Inside the cool pond there are even dozens of fish. There is a lot of beauty to the Hagerman area and the kids were very excited to see this new site on our latest trip.