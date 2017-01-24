Road Conditions To Pomerelle Ski Resort

Recently, we took video of Howell Canyon Road, also known as Pomerelle road. Please note the video doesn't reflect actual speeds.

The road had been plowed and sanded making driving conditions OK. However, if I've learned anything about reporting driving conditions it's that everyone's definition of "OK" is different.

Snow covered mountain roads can be very intimidating. But if you have your heart set on enjoying Idaho's snow by skiing, snowboarding or snowmobiling you learn to tolerate the snowy roads.