KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – A four-day road project will cause some lane restrictions beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, on Idaho Highway 75 between East Fork Road and the southern end of Ketchum.

Depending on the weather, the project, which will include applying a micro-seal to the highway, will be done between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily through about Sept. 9, when work is expected to be completed.

Drivers should expect lane restrictions, flaggers and delays throughout the project zone, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The work is part of a $762,500 contract with North Salt Lake-based Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc.