Road Rage Leads to Shooting in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho police say a road rage incident lead to a car being shot at in Boise along the interstate Monday. Idaho State Police responded to a call on I-84 of reports of shots fired from a vehicle just before noon.

A man driving a Nissan sedan got involved in a road rage spat with a another man in a Ford pickup. Eventually, according to ISP, the man in the Ford pulled out a gun and shot three times at the Nissan.

Only the car received damage and no one was injured. ISP says the suspect who fired the gun is a white male between 25 and 35 years old, some facial hair, with a backwards black ball cap, and dark shirt.

The Ford is white lifted Superduty crew cab with black wheels. Idaho State Police are seeking the public's help if they have any information. People are encouraged to contact Idaho State Police dispatch non-emergency line, at (208) 846-7550.