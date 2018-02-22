Road to Shoshone Falls Closed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The road that leads to Shoshone Falls has been closed because of unsafe icy conditions. For several weeks the roadway had been opened because of warmer weather during high flows over the falls, but with recent colder weather the road has iced up again. The city of Twin Falls closed off the gate that goes down into the canyon from the seasonal ticket booth. People are not allowed past the gate during the closure, according to the city. People can continue to view the falls from the Canyon Rim Trail which can be accessed from the trail head at Pole Line Road and Eastland Drive or from north Hankins; both trial heads have free parking.