Road Work Begins Monday on Section of Blue Lakes Blvd.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Lane restrictions and possible traffic delays will happen Monday night in Twin Falls as crews work to repair asphalt on Blue Lakes Boulevard.

Work will take place on Blue Lakes between Pole Line Road and Bridgeview Boulevard, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The project involves removing approximately three inches of rutted and potholing asphalt from the right lane of both north- and southbound lanes and replacing it with a new surface layer.

Repairs will occur at night to help lessen traffic congestion throughout the area. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in either direction during working hours.