Road Work Set for South Twin Falls in September

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Drivers in south Twin Falls can expect to see road work on their morning and evening commute starting next month. The city of Twin Falls says work on a waterline will start September 4, at the intersection of Pheasant Road and Washington Street. Crews will be working to install the waterline through October 5 and will reduce traffic down to one lane travel. Access to homes will be maintained by the contractor. The city says people should expect about a 15 minute delay. Drivers should slow down and watch for workers during construction.

