Rob Lowe will feature the Boise icon in a new TV series!

Have you seen the new trailers for Rob Lowe's new A&E series 'The Lowe Files'?

According to the Idaho Statesman , the show "follows Lowe and his two sons, Matthew and John Owen, as they travel the country exploring infamous unsolved mysteries. ... In each episode, Lowe and his sons seek out a mysterious story or spooky legend and immerse themselves in the exploration and debate of the experience.”

One of their stops; Boise's Old State Penetentiary! The episode titled, 'Fear', will air on Wednesday, August 30.

A&E gives the following synopsis of the episode:

“With Matthew stuck back at law school studying for an exam, Rob and John Owen trek up to Boise, Idaho, to visit the haunted Old State Penitentiary where they meet an expert in the psychology of fear who will use the disturbing energy of the facility, and its past horrors, as an overnight testing ground to help Rob and Johnny explore their fascination with what triggers our inner fright.”