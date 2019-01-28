Robots Will Take More Idaho Jobs Than Immigrants

A friend asks if robots buy products the machines make? Good question. Wired Magazine has a story about the number of jobs robots are expected to eventually fill. These are positions currently held by people.

Arguments about illegal aliens taking work from citizens are going to become a moot point.

The worst damage is going to come in the old manufacturing cities of the Great Lakes and Northeast. Toledo, Ohio is expected to see the worst from a human perspective.

There is a map included in the story and the Mountain West looks to be less impacted but don’t equate less with none. Boise could see one-third of the work now held by flesh and blood lost to machines.

Twin Falls isn’t on the map because the Magic Valley isn’t a major metropolitan region. However, the more agricultural based sector here isn’t going to go unscathed. Farming and ranching are increasingly going to be mechanized.

The changes will have a large impact on younger workers and especially minorities.