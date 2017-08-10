Rock Creek Elementary Receives $9,900 Grant for STEM Kits

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Second-grade teachers at Rock Creek Elementary School recently received a combined grant totaling $9,900 for the purchase of STEM kits.

The grant was awarded through the Monsanto Fund 2017 site grant initiative and aims to promote science, technology, engineering and math in the classrooms.

“These kits will provide more hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math activities for the students,” Paula Perry, second-grade teacher at Rock Creek, said in a prepared statement.

“Rock Creek was a new school last year and this Monsanto grant will help us build each classroom’s resources to engage students in their learning. We are excited that each second-grade classroom will have these fabulous resources for the students.”

The Monsanto Fund this year has awarded more than $1.4 million to nonprofit organizations through its site grant initiative to help address essential needs in rural communities, according to information from the Twin Falls School District. Nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $7.5 million through this program over the past five years.

Monsanto operates a Research Station and Wheat Technology Center in Filer, which recommended Rock Creek teachers for the grant.

“There’s no better way to learn about science and technology than with hands-on opportunities to see and experience scientific concepts, especially at a young age,” said Jim Gomm, site testing and operations lead at the Filer facility. “Our local team is very pleased to support Paula and her colleagues in their efforts to spark STEM curiosity and learning with this Monsanto Fund grant.”

