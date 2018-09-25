Rock Stacking is a Form of Graffiti. This is a Crisis?

A personal mystery is solved! While visiting some Idaho ghost towns this past summer I encountered strange piles of rocks.

Like miniature man-made monuments. These rock piles apparently take some time to assemble. Generally, hikers or cyclists appear responsible. They’ll take a break along a highway or in the back country and stack stones.

According to High Country News it’s an annoying way to announce you were present. A writer at HCN describes it as “graffiti”. I guess I can see the comparison, although. Were any woodland creatures (aside from an earthworm or two) harmed by rock stacking?

After all, rocks get pushed around by heavy rain and snow melt. Along highways plows push them from side-to-side. Seems to me some writers spend too much time getting annoyed about everything they see. Ad when it comes to the stackers, they’ve got far too much time on their hands.