Rockville Rape & London Terror-Related (Opinion)
Despite the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl by illegal immigrants, Maryland is going ahead with plans for a sanctuary state.
The willingness of liberals to ignore reality as they chase dreams of utopia often result in tragic outcomes
This morning, we compared the Maryland story and the London terrorist attack. Both have similarities. The willingness of liberals to ignore reality as they chase dreams of utopia often result in tragic outcomes. You can hear our discussion collected below by YouTube.
The only positives to come from these crimes may be a public attraction to more logical arguments for national security.