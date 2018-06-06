Rod Stewart Reschedules Boise Performance With Cyndi Lauper

A scheduling conflict resulted in Rod Stewart having to change his performance date at Nampa's Ford Idaho Center. The six month postponement means fans who purchased tickets are eligible for a refund if they can't attend.

Stewart's new concert date is October 24, according to the center's website. The original show was scheduled back in April. Those who bought tickets to his April 12 performance have until September 1 to get a refund. The website states that all April tickets will be honored for the new date.

Cyndi Lauper will open the show at 7:30 PM. The two will also be performing in Las Vegas, as part of a five-night residency at Caesars Palace, beginning June 12.