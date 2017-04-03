Rogerson Man Dies in Highway Crash

ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX) – A 39-year-old man died Monday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 just south of Rogerson.

According to Idaho State Police, Rogerson resident Taylor Lewis was driving north on the highway in a white Mazda sedan a little after 11 a.m. when, according to witnesses, he attempted to pass another vehicle, lost control of his own vehicle and over-corrected, which caused him to overturn.

Lewis died at the scene, according to ISP. Next of kin has been notified. The crash is still under investigation.

