Blue Collar Comedy Tour comedian Ron White will be in Boise at the Morrison Center in June.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but pre-sale is available right now.

Ron White will be in Boise June 22nd at 8 p.m. and tickets are $44 and up. Here is an idea of his humor if you have never seen him.



It may not be all the Blue Collar boys, but Ron is pretty hilarious.