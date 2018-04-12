Roosters May be Banned from Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Changes may be coming to Twin Falls regarding the code that allows people to have poultry within city limits. According to the city of Twin Falls, the council will determine on Monday April 16, whether not to allow roosters to be kept within city limits; the council will also decide on allowing up to for hens without a permit. The city says the dispatch center has recently gotten an increase in calls concerning noise complaints because of roosters. Other animals that are allowed without a permit are up to four dogs, four cats, and three rabbits. The city council will met Monday at 5 p.m. at City Hall at the corner of Main and Hansen St.